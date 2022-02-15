Swan Lake murder suspects plead guilty to murdering men in Bethel home

A Walden couple has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2021 deaths of two Swan Lake men.

According to Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan, the victims, Derek and Glenn Travis, were found dead in a home on Murphy Road in the town of Bethel at 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2021. State police discovered their bodies.

Galligan said the suspects, Chasity Cutway, 38, and David Host, 33, both of Walden, were arrested the following day after a joint investigation by her office and state police.

Cutway pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, a felony, on Feb. 8 before Sullivan County Court Judge Jim Farrell. Host pleaded guilty to first-degree murder before Farrell on Tuesday.

According to Galligan, Cutway is the former stepmother of one of the victims. She claimed, at the time she made her guilty plea, to have harbored anger toward one of the victims relating to a previous domestic situation, Galligan said.

Both admitted to illegally entering the victims' home and fatally stabbing them, Galligan said.

Cutway and Host are scheduled to be sentenced on April 26. Both are expected to be sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 25 years before parole is considered.

"By pleading guilty, Mr. Host accepted responsibility for his actions," Tim Havas, Host's lawyer, said Tuesday. "He is remorseful about what he did."

Cutway's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

"I hope these convictions bring some measure of closure to the victims' loved ones," Galligan said in a statement.

