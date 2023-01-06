Swan rescued after being shot with catapult in Leicestershire

The injury made a hole in the middle of the swan's head

A swan has had surgery to remove two large ball bearings that were found lodged in her head and beak.

The RSPCA said the injured bird was rescued from the Grand Union Canal in Glen Parva, Leicestershire, on 27 December.

The injury, that made a hole in the middle of her head, is thought to have been caused by a catapult.

She has now been released back to the canal. The RSPCA urged anyone with information to contact them.

The charity said the swan was taken to its Woodside Animal Centre for X-rays and treatment after receiving a call from a concerned member of the public.

The pellets were removed by a vet and the charity said they had not caused any lasting damage.

The swan was kept at the centre overnight for observation and then released back to the location two days later.

RSPCA Inspector Karl Marston said: "Given the size of projectiles, it is likely they have been fired by some kind of catapult or slingshot.

"It's so sad to think that this poor swan had to suffer as a result of an injury which was most likely caused deliberately."

He said he hoped that this was an isolated incident but asked people to keep an eye out for wildlife in the area.

Anyone with information about how the swan was injured has been asked to contact the RSPCA.

