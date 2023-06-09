Swan trapped in drain for hours rescued by charity

The swan appeared to have been stuck for several hours

A swan had to be rescued after being found trapped in a drain in a remote area of Norfolk.

The Marine and Wildlife Rescue charity was called to the grounds of a converted wind pump on Haddiscoe Island, near Haddiscoe, Norfolk, on Tuesday.

The charity said it was thought the bird had been for several hours.

After being given food and water, the swan was monitored before being returned to the marshes.

"Due to how he had got himself wedged, it would have been impossible for him to have got free by itself as he was tightly confined," the charity said.

The swan appeared tired but was not hurt from the entrapment

