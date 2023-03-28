Swansea: Work begins to improve dangerous beach cycle path

Cyclists say they have fallen over due to san on the cycle path along Oystermouth Road, Swansea

Work has begun to improve the safety of a sand-covered path that has been described as dangerous for cyclists.

Every year, tonnes of sand are blown from the beach on to the path along Oystermouth Road, Swansea.

Some cyclists say they have fallen off their bike due to sand on the path.

Swansea council is planning a number of "environmentally friendly" measures to improve the situation, such as installing new fences and creating more sand dunes.

Cyclist Alison Maddocks, from Mumbles, uses the path about three times a week and said the sand has been a problem for years.

"It's dangerous because it's not easy to cycle on soft sand, so you either get off and make a nuisance of yourself or fall off into pedestrians," she said.

"The sand blows in your eyes, and it's painful and dangerous. You can't see where you're going."

Alison Maddocks welcomes the plan to improve the safety of the cycle path, but is worried about the effect on the view

Ms Maddocks said the sand also causes an issue for motorists, as it will blow across the road when it is windy.

The council's plans involve using tree trunks blown over in recent storms as wind breaks and installing fences to help trap the sand.

"I do worry if the fences are high then that it could spoil the view," Ms Maddocks said.

"But I don't know how much more the council can do really. They can't change the weather. They can't change the sand."

Sand on the path

Steve, who works in Singleton Hospital and cycles to work, said the sand could cause accidents.

"If you're cycling, especially when it's dark, you can hit the sand unexpectedly and fall off," he said.

"I have fallen off once or twice. Luckily, it was in the sand, so it wasn't too bad."

Martyn and Caroline Bagley said they were interested to see how the council will act on the plans.

Martyn and Caroline Bagley say they can live with the short-term disruption as work is carried out

Mr Bagley said: "It's a little bit of disruption, but it's fine.

"The work is being done within cost constraints. They're not going to just go with one idea, they're trying various ideas to see which one works."

The couple use the beach daily "whatever the weather" and said the sand did not bother them.

Hannah Thomas also said the sand was not a nuisance: "It's part and parcel of living in a city with a beautiful beach."

Councillor Andrew Stevens, who is in charge of environment and infrastructure at Swansea council, said: "Wind-blown sand on the prom and Oystermouth Road is a natural price we pay for having an amazing miles-long beach we all love and enjoy literally on our city's doorstep.

"There is no way you can stop nature doing what it does completely, but we're anticipating the work will help reduce the problem and benefit communities, both of wildlife and people.

"It's a constant struggle with nature to prevent sand being blown around which is why we've brought in an independent ecologist to work with our nature conservation, highways and cleansing teams to work out the best way to deal with it."