SWANSEA, Ill., — The Swansea Fire Department, along with police, has evacuated 52 homes in the 1600 block of North 16th Street due to an odor. The first responders were alerted about the odor around 7 p.m. on February 22.

This is an ongoing investigation, and FOX 2 will provide updates as information becomes available.

