Swansea Mall Drive's future: Rotaries and a possible name change. See what the plans are.

Should there be a rotary on Swansea Mall Drive, or maybe two? How many bike lanes does the road need? And Swansea Mall Drive — what if we changed that name entirely?

These were only a few questions put before Swansea citizens at a recent public meeting to design the Swansea Mall Drive of tomorrow, where people saw three potential options.

The town is getting $9 million in state and federal funds to redesign the mile-long stretch of Route 118 from Route 6 to Wood Street, with construction to happen later this decade. Part of the redesign is intended to change Swansea Mall Drive from a broad five-lane road into a safer pedestrian-friendly boulevard that conforms to the state’s Complete Streets program.

“We wanted everybody to weigh in on those different alternatives and styles," said Town Administrator Mallory Aronstein. “Did we get it right?”

Nostalgia and memories: Take another stroll through the Swansea Mall during its last days

Swansea residents who attended a recent meeting on the future of Swansea Mall Drive were able to see three different options for a road redesign. From top to bottom are options 1, 2, and 3.

What do the three Swansea Mall Drive design options look like?

In June, the town and engineering and design firm Fuss & O’Neill held its first public meeting to gauge what Swansea Mall Drive should look like. Aronstein said the company took citizen input from that meeting, along with requirements from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and developed three proposals.

“It’s a melding of the two — the requests and the regulated needs,” Aronstein said.

Option 1: Instead of multiple travel lanes on either side separated by a median, there would be one travel lane each going north and south, with a shared left-hand-turn lane in the middle. A two-way bike path is separated from the road by a grass buffer along the northbound side. It ends in a rotary at Wood Street.

Option 2: There’s one travel lane each going north and south, and no median. Either side has its own dedicated bike lane separated from the road by a grass buffer. There’s a rotary at Wood Street and another at the main entrance to the old mall and Swansea Crossing.

Option 3: This has one travel lane each north and south, with a landscaped median between them from Route 6 until the entrances to the old mall and Swansea Crossing, where there’s a rotary. There’s no median north to Wood Street, which has another rotary.

Attention shoppers: You picked most-wanted shops in Swansea. Two grocery chains are on top

A sign at the entrance identifies the former Swansea Mall as Swansea Center, and guides customers to the development's few tenants.

Why is Swansea Mall Drive being redesigned?

As engineers said in last year’s meeting, Swansea Mall Drive has a reputation for speeding, and is among the state and town’s least safe roadways. While it was once a feeder road for Swansea Mall in 1975, it no longer serves that purpose. The main goal is to change it from a drag strip for cars to a slower road that can accommodate walkers and cyclists, engineers have said.

“Most people, if not all, use Swansea Mall Drive in a car. It’s very car-centric," Aronstein said. “But we want to get away from that. We want to spur more multi-modal transportation options and provide a space where you would want to walk around and spend some time in. And this is a commercial area — businesses would want you to spend a little time there.”

Swansea Mall Drive crash: Swansea man charged with drunk driving

A redesign is being planned for Swansea Mall Drive, and town officials are seeking public input.

Is there demand for pedestrian and bike traffic on Swansea Mall Drive?

The area currently is not pedestrian-friendly, with very little green space, only three crosswalks, and bike lanes right alongside car traffic that whizzes past. Aronstein said if pedestrian and bike lanes are added, people will use them, saying “If you build it, they will come.”

She cited as a model the development of new walking paths in Village Park, built with grant money, saying that they get frequent use. “This was a need and nobody knew it,” she said. “If you have these pieces of infrastructure in place, people will definitely take advantage of it.”

Aronstein noted that Oakwood Senior Estates, an over-50 community, is located on Swansea Mall Drive, and that employees of BayCoast Bank have said they want to walk through the area. The owner of the former mall, now known as Swansea Center, also has plans to build nearly 150 apartment units on the site.

"Once those residential parts ... are built, those people will want to walk," Aronstein said. “There should be some green space so you can love where you live.”

Do you think Swansea should change the name of Swansea Mall Drive? Follow this QR code to take part in our poll.

Will the name of Swansea Mall Drive change?

Aronstein said she suggested changing the road’s name to Swansea Drive, “because the Swansea Mall doesn’t exist anymore. We’re moving on.”

People who attended the meeting, she said, were split 50/50 on the idea. She said business owners in the area did not favor changing the road’s name — likely because of hassle and expense involved in altering legal documents.

It’s still just an idea, but “If we ever did do that, we would certainly work with our business community to help ease the impact," Aronstein said. “We don’t want to negatively affect anybody.”

Where do the plans go from here, and can I learn more about the project?

Aronstein said Fuss & O’Neill will take comment from this meeting and refine their plans further.

The engineering firm maintains a website containing presentations and information from public meetings. Aronstein said a third public meeting is in the works for more public input.

Swansea produces an email newsletter with dates for upcoming events; information is available at swanseama.gov.

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Public sees plans for possible Swansea Mall Drive redesign