A Swansea man was arrested for child porn. The details are the stuff of nightmares.

BOSTON — A Swansea man arrested last week for possession of child pornography remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service after a detention hearing in the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on Tuesday morning.

It is the second time in two decades that Todd Miozza, 51, has been accused of possessing child pornography.

In March 2002, Miozza pleaded guilty to a single charge of possessing child pornography. He received a sentence of five years' probation and ordered to participate in a sex-offender-specific treatment program.

Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell took the matter of detaining Miozza under advisement after Tuesday’s hearing.

Miozza was taken into custody on Friday after federal agents from the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations served a federal warrant at his home along with local law enforcement.

According to an affidavit, agents seized several of Miozza’s electronic devices including an iPad, iPhone and a laptop.

Todd Miozza, 51, of Swansea was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Taking down the drug trade: Police broke up a sophisticated drug ring in Bristol County. Here's how they did it.

Dozens of videos found depicting child pornography

Miozza allegedly admitted to investigators that he used the mobile messaging app Kik to “receive, distribute and trade child pornography, although he claimed that he received more than he shared.”

According to a Forbes magazine report, the Kik app has been used increasingly in child exploitation criminal cases.

“Miozza told agents that he looks at child pornography on a weekly basis. He stated that he expected they would find child pornography on his iPhone and his laptop and child erotica on his iPad,” according to the affidavit.

Swansea man accused of possessing child pornography is being held by U.S. Marshal's pending a judge's decision on whether he be held at U.S. prosecutors request.

Background check: New developer of former Fall River schools has a criminal history in real estate fraud

Agents allege that after a preliminary investigation of Miozza’s electronic devices, they found 67 videos depicting child pornography involving children from infancy to age 8.

Story continues

The affidavit describes disturbing scenes that involved infants and a young female child with adult males.

Agents reported finding 12 more videos on his laptop involving children from 3 years old to 12 years old.

Project Safe Childhood

News of Miozza’s arrest was released by U.S. Attorney Rachel S. Rollins, Homeland Security and Swansea Police Chief Marc Haslam. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elianna J. Nuzum of Rollins’ Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case, according to a written release.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created the nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns, or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

Jo C. Goode may be reached at jgoode@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism and subscribe to The Herald News today!

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Swansea man arrested again for child porn by Project Safe Childhood