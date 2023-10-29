Swansea: Man collapses in Birmingham after attack in Wales

Police were called to Bridge Street in Swansea following the attack

A man who was attacked in Swansea is in a critical condition after collapsing after travelling home to Birmingham.

The 26-year-old was assaulted in the street by an unknown assailant who was part of a group of men, police said.

Emergency services were called to Bridge Street, near the Villiers Arms pub, at about 18:45 on 21 October - the day Swansea City played Leicester City.

The man declined medical attention at the scene and went home to the West Midlands.

South Wales Police's Det Insp Chris Evans said he "later become unwell, collapsed, and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition".

He added: "Extensive inquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect and the group he was with."