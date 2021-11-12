Swansea nurse assistant enters plea after senior survived two days in a ravine

A certified nursing assistant charged last year with criminal neglect of a long-term care facility resident in Swansea has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice as part of a plea agreement with the St. Clair County state’s attorney’s office.

Bridgett D. Williams, who lived in Belleville at the time of her arrest, was ordered to serve two years of probation and perform 30 hours of community service.

“Bridgett is a 61-year-old woman who has no criminal past at all,” her attorney, Justin Kuehn, said on Thursday. “She had a temporary lapse of judgment, and she’s happy to have this behind her.”

Williams had been accused of lying to police and leading them in the wrong direction in their search for Willie Tanner, a 69-year-old man receiving care at Cambridge House of Swansea, an assisted-living facility where she worked.

Tanner was found “barely conscious” on Sept. 8, 2020, after spending nearly two days in a deep ravine, according to authorities.

The state’s attorney’s office originally charged Williams with criminal neglect of a long-term care facility resident, a Class 4 felony. That was dropped on Monday as part of the plea agreement.

Williams pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, which also is a Class 4 felony.

“Obstructing justice qualifies for second-chance probation,” Kuehn said. “If she successfully completes probation, the charge will be dismissed.”

Swansea Police Department posted this alert on Sept. 7, 2020, asking the public’s help in finding Willie Tanner, who had gone missing from Cambridge House of Swansea, an assisted-living center.

It’s not known if Tanner still lives at Cambridge House. Administrator Cassie Lindow referred questions to a corporate representative, who didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Williams no longer works at the assisted-living center.

“She’s employed, but she’s not employed in the medical field and doesn’t have plans to be in the future,” Kuehn said.

Tanner was reported missing from Cambridge House about 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, according to a statement issued by Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson at the time.

Johnson stated that a CNA had told officers that she took Tanner’s vitals at about 7 o’clock that morning and he was gone when she returned with his breakfast.

The police department issued a missing-person alert on Monday afternoon with photos and a description of Tanner, asking for the public’s help in finding him and noting he had “possible dementia.”

But Fairview Heights Alderman Ryan Vickers later told police he had seen Tanner that Sunday, walking on Union Hill Road. This was confirmed by security footage from a local business.

Police discovered Tanner on Tuesday afternoon in the ravine in a subdivision north of U.S. 50 in Fairview Heights.

“For a person of his age, medical and physical condition, it was quite the walk, and we don’t know if he got a ride or not,” Johnson said at the time.