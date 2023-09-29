Swansea police: Beware of scammers posing as utility company workers

SWANSEA — Chief Marc Haslam reports that the Swansea Police Department is investigating multiple incidents in which two unknown suspects have approached Swansea residents and posed as utility company employees in an attempt to gain access to their homes.

The Swansea Police Department is actively investigating two separate incidents in which two individuals claiming to be employees of a utility company have attempted to enter homes and steal from residents. One of these attempts resulted in the suspects successfully gaining entry into the home and property being stolen.

In both cases, residents reported being approached at their homes by two men who were driving a white van and who identified themselves as employees of a utility company.

Through their investigation, Swansea Police determined that one suspect has attempted to distract the homeowner while the other collected valuable items throughout the residence.

Anyone who believes these suspects are in their neighborhood or who has information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Swansea Police Department at 508-674-8464.

The Swansea Police Department offered the following safety tips:

Beware of people coming to your home unsolicited, offering to do utility work.

Do not let solicitors inside your home.

Be calm, but firm, and tell them that you are not interested. Ask them to leave your property. If they do not comply, call the police.

If you do hire a utility worker, ask to see their proof of company affiliation.

If you are at all unsure whether a person has come to your home for a legitimate purpose, call Swansea Police.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Swansea police warn of people posing as utility company workers