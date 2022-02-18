Swansea Police looking for man who shot through window at Wendy’s

Swansea police are still looking for a gun-wielding suspect who shot through the Wendy’s restaurant window because he was upset over the service he received.

The incident happened at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Police Chief Steve Johnson said. The dining area in the restaurant, which is located at 2638 N. Illinois St., was closed and there were no injuries.

Johnson said the suspect drove through the drive-thru line and became upset with the person serving him.

“He then asked to speak to a manager who talked to him through the closed glass door,” Johnson said. “He then pulled out a pistol and shot several times through the glass door and dining area.”

Johnson said the Black male, about 5-feet-7 with “twisties” in his hair, was driving a four-door passenger vehicle, possibly a Volkswagen Jetta. A white female with blond hair was in the passenger seat, police said.

Illinois State Police assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with any information to help police find the suspect is asked to call Swansea Detective Gary Reuter at 618-233-8114.

In December, a 19-year-old woman was charged with three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm after allegedly firing multiple gunshots into a drive-thru window at Taco Bell, 760 Carlyle Ave, Belleville. One person was injured by broken glass.

Police tracked down the vehicle to a Belleville residence and Amy S. Gale was arrested and charged.