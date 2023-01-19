Swansea police seek help in finding missing man

The Swansea Police Department Thursday asked the public’s help in finding a 50-year-old man.

David Foster was last seen leaving his place of employment in Belleville on Friday, Jan. 13, police said.

“David has pre-existing medical conditions and is considered missing/endangered,” the police department said in a news release.

Foster has many tattoos, including a green eye with an eagle in the middle on his left arm, a pink ribbon on his right forearm and a St. Louis Cardinals logo on the back of his right calf, the released stated.

He drives a silver 2002 Honda Civic with black and silver rims. The Illinois license plate is DM38198.

Foster is a white male, 5-foot-10 and weighs 230 pounds.

Anyone with information about Foster is asked to call the Swansea Police Department at 618-233-8114.