Swansea is a town of about 1,000 residents in SC. Here are five things to know
The town of Swansea, South Carolina, in southern Lexington County was originally a railroad stop for the Southbound Railroad that developed into a small town with a few small businesses, churches and schools, according to the town’s website.
Here are a few more things to know about Swansea:
Swansea schools are in the Lexington District 4 school system, along with Gaston-area schools. There are four public schools for K-12 students between Swansea and Gaston with 3,350 students. Swansea High School’s athletic teams are called the Tigers.
The population in Swansea is an estimated at 897 people, according to 2019 U.S. Census data.
The population demographics in Swansea are 54% Black residents, 40% White residents, 2.1% of two or more races, and 1.6% Native Americans, according to 2010 U.S. Census data.
Swansea’s average household income is $43,989 with a poverty rate of 21.40%, according to World Population Review.
The town of Swansea has four police officers, four members of the town council, a mayor and a town staff made of of three people who govern the town’s services.