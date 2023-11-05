Swansea: Two arrested after attack leaves man 'critical'

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a 26-year-old man was left in a critical condition.

The victim was attacked in Swansea and collapsed later after travelling home to Birmingham on 21 October, the day Swansea City played Leicester City.

He had declined medical help after the attack near the Villiers Arms, Bridge Street, police had said previously.

A 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from Swansea, were arrested on Saturday.