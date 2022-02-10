Swanson, other juvenile facilities to resume in-person visitation starting Saturday

The Office of Juvenile Justice will resume in-person visitation at its secure care facilities for males on Saturday. Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health, revised practices will be in place to allow for social distancing and safety standards in line with COVID-19 guidelines.

Unlike visitation prior to the pandemic, all families must preschedule a 45-minute time slot for visiting with youth. Extended visitation hours will be held on Saturdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Special visits outside of those time periods may be requested by families and will be provided on a case-by-case basis. Staff will be on hand to sanitize visitation areas in between visits. Hand sanitizer stations will be accessible at all sites.

General rules normally applicable for visitation can be found at ojj.la.gov. The following additional rules will also be in place:

All visitation will take place in visitation areas suited for proper social distancing. All visitors must follow social distance rules put forth by the facility.

Each youth will be limited to two (2) visitors that must be verified as family members.

In addition to normal entry checks, all visitors must pass a temperature check and COVID-19 screening.

Visitors and youth will be provided disposable protective face masks that must be worn at all times.

Families must contact the secure care facility they wish to visit to schedule a time slot for visitation.

Bridge City Center for Youth, (225) 394-9623

Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe and Columbia, (318) 953-4445

Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie, (318) 346-0134

The Office of Juvenile Justice will continue to work closely with its medical provider, Wellpath, to monitor youth in the secure care facilities. The continuation of in person visitation is subject to reevaluation based on active COVID-19 cases in each secure care facility.

OJJ serves youth who have been adjudicated delinquent or Families in Need of Services. The agency is responsible for youth assigned to its care and custody by the court system, either for probation supervision, or custody in residential placement or secure care.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: In-person visitation to resume at Swanson, other juvenile facilities