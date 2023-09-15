Swanton woman indicted in elderly woman's death

Sep. 15—OAKLAND — A Garrett County woman was indicted this week on charges related to the death of a vulnerable adult, Garrett County State's Attorney Christian Mash said.

Rebecca Lee Smith, 42, of Swanton, faces charges including second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and first- and second-degree neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Smith was arrested in July after the elderly woman was found living in unsanitary conditions at a home on Lower White Oak Road, the county sheriff's office said in a release at the time of her arrest.

The victim's name has not been released.

Smith was being held Friday without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center.