Swanzey man accused of violating state regs for asbestos removal

Oct. 23—A Swanzey man has been charged with a felony for allegedly violating state regulations for transporting, containing and disposing of asbestos.

Aaron Doleszny, 34, is accused of removing shingles that contained asbestos from a Charlestown home and then illegally disposing of the harmful materials, according to a statement from the Attorney General's Office.

Officials said Doleszny, who is not a licensed asbestos-removal contractor, did not properly seal the asbestos-containing materials. They said he also enlisted a juvenile to help him transport and dispose of the harmful materials, illegally dumping them at a place that is not a proper asbestos disposal site, according to the statement.

Michael Garrity, spokesman for the AG's office, said Doleszny was operating a business called Tri State Property Management that was not registered with the Secretary of State's Office.

Officials allege that a portion of the asbestos-containing material was dumped at a residence in Lempster, and some additional material was abandoned on the side of a road in Acworth, Garrity said.

The case was investigated by state police and the environmental protection bureau of the AG's office.

Under state law, any contractor, employer, or individual "that engages in asbestos abatement activities or activities involving the disturbance of asbestos at asbestos disposal sites" must be licensed by the Department of Environmental Services.

Doleszny was released on personal recognizance bail pending a court hearing on Nov. 3 in Sullivan County Superior Court.

Reached by phone on Friday, Doleszny referred a reporter to his lawyer, who could not be reached for comment.