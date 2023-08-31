Swastika drawing found in Carmichael elementary school bathroom, principal says

A student at an elementary school in Carmichael on Wednesday found a drawing of a Nazi swastika in a student bathroom on campus, officials said.

Juliann Wolney, the principal at Del Dayo Elementary School, said in a message to parents that the student saw the Nazi swastika drawing during the lunch break. The swastika, an antisemitic symbol commonly used by hate groups, was found on the wall of a bathroom stall.

The student who spotted the graffiti reported it to school staff. Wolney said staff responded immediately and removed the drawing.

“Our school stands for respect and inclusion, and Del Dayo is a place where all are welcome and appreciated,” Wolney said in a message to parents. “Actions, symbols or language that exclude or demean others are not in alignment with our school community’s standards and will not be tolerated.”

The principal asked parents to take this opportunity to speak with their children about the impact that “vandalism such as this can cause.”

“Students have brainstormed a list of ideas to repair any harm that may have occurred due to the swastika symbol being drawn on the wall,” Wolney told parents. “Action will be taken (Thursday) to carry out these ideas.”

Antisemitic symbols have been found in Carmichael before. In one series of incidents in October 2021, authorities arrested and charged Nicholas Wayne Sherman, who placed plastic food storage bags containing “Aryan Nations” flyers on doorsteps of homes and at nearby Deterding Elementary School in Carmichael, prosecutors said.

Later that month, Sherman taped paper to a menorah and metal fence at a synagogue in Carmichael with anti-Jewish wording and photos of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Sherman was convicted and sentenced for those hate crimes.