Swastikas, Bullets, and Beatings: Russian Women Face Chaos to Run for Office

Anna Nemtsova
·5 min read
Courtesy Violetta Grudina
Courtesy Violetta Grudina

MOSCOW—The new wave of threats began almost as soon as Violetta Grudina, an opposition politician and a gay rights activist in Russia, declared her candidacy in local elections. It was a dark beginning to an election campaign but hardly a surprising one.

Such attacks were not new to Grudina: Once a few years ago, she was pushed down and kicked in her face by a nationalist thug for her “unwomanly” appearance. Last spring, rifle bullets flew through her office window.

But this time was different, and it was clear to Grudina that somebody was putting a lot of effort into ending her political career. Fliers went up around her hometown of Murmansk, in the north of Russia, with her phone number, home address and pictures of her and her girlfriend. The fliers were calling for an “elimination” of the politician.

Tbilisi Pride Supporters Defy Violent Anti-LGBTQ Thugs in Georgia

The political movement Grudina led in Murmansk, a military port city in Arctic, was a regional branch of imprisoned Aleksei Navalny’s opposition group until a court formally banned it last month, labeling it as “extremist.” Many opposition leaders in the region fled the country. But Grudina stayed and decided to run an election campaign as an independent in Murmansk, the city she loved. “Some corners of our city are so poor, so run-down, they look like slums, so I would like to change that and many people in the community support me,” Grudina, who is 31 years old, told The Daily Beast.

In late April, somebody painted a swastika on the door of Grudina’s office, she said. Then, she discovered a piece of paper with crosshairs drawn on it in her post box.

“Even when some radicals fired an assault rifle at our office windows, authorities did not do anything to investigate the crime or provide us with protection,” she said. “Police rejected our complaints, nobody investigated the attacks, I am clearly unprotected,” Grudina said. “I expect even worse things can happen to me.”

Every Russian election season brings grim news of political persecutions and violence against opposition candidates. Independent politicians who protect minorities, speak out against political repressions and violence become targets of death threats, arson, arrests, beatings or shootings. This year has been especially tough for independent politicians running for local and Parliamentary elections. They all take grave risks, but often, it seems the women in Russia’s opposition circles bear the brunt of the attacks.

Until recently, Yulia Galyamina was a lawmaker, a university professor and a well-respected politician calling for non-violent change in Russia. She led multiple rallies in Moscow, which would often end in her arrest. Members of a special anti-riot police unit, the OMON, violently beat Galyamina at a rally in 2017. She ended up in a neurological hospital with broken teeth, a damaged jaw and a concussion. But that did not stop her. She won the 2017 local elections a few months after the attack.

The lawmaker has not seen her attackers on trial. Instead, she ended up on the bench herself: Last year, a Moscow court sentenced Galyamina to two years of probation, a conviction that deprived her of the right to participate in public politics. Galyamina was accused of organizing unauthorized rallies, “aimed at changing the constitutional order.”

In other former Soviet states, women have played pivotal roles in bringing political change. Georgia and Moldova have elected women presidents in recent years.

“Despite the fact that our country is poor, Moldovans have been fighting for democracy and freedom for 30 years, no matter how hard the fight was, people did not give up. I am so proud of people protesting in the streets,” Moldovan President Maia Sandu told The Daily Beast in an exclusive interview earlier this year. “People continue to demonstrate a deep devotion to democratic elections. I have been strongly supported in my intentions to fight corruption and defeat the oligarchic system.”

Russia Plunges Into Era of ‘Dictatorship’ as Putin Looms Over Eastern Europe

A majority of Russians want to see more women on the political stage, too. About 70 percent of the population would like to see more women in politics, according to Levada Center’s social polls.

But the government has been relentless in pressuring women opposition figures. Navalny’s top ally and lawyer, Lyubov Sobol, had to quit her parliamentary election campaign last week. She could not protect her team members against the anti-extremism law targeting Navalny’s supporters.

“I really don’t understand why authorities would not want to allow independent candidates to take part in political competition, and demonstrate whether they are effective,” a political observer with Kommersant newspaper, Vladimir Solovyev, told The Daily Beast. “The competition would shake up and energize the system.”

Russia’s only registered liberal party, Yabloko, has nominated a prominent rights activist and journalist, Marina Litvinovitch, to run for parliamentary elections this year. Litvinovitch has been a victim of violent, politically motivated attacks in 1999 and 2006 but has not seen any results from police investigations against her attackers. As a member of the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission, Litvinovitch observed prisons and documented human rights violations in Russian jails for two years. She is now seeking to improve conditions in women’s prisons.

“Convicted women stay in cells of 30 people, just like men. If I get elected, I would work on improving the prison system,” Litvinovitch, 46-year-old politician and a single mother of three children, told The Daily Beast.

In March, the state-controlled Moscow Public Monitoring Commission voted to remove Litvinovitch from a panel, after she visited Sobol in jail, accusing her of disclosing information on Sobol’s investigation to the press.

“I am sure authorities would like to invent something to stop me from running in the elections,” she said. “But in spite of all the risks, I am still determined to run. Our society is tired of injustice, aggression on television, aggression in politics. People want to speak with women politicians. Russian women journalists, human rights defenders and politicians are often braver and more effective in communicating ideas. Politics are not dead in Russia. There is still me.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • These Republicans Are Tiptoeing Toward a Green New Deal

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyIf you had told climate activists a year ago that the country was on the cusp of $25 billion for electric transmission lines and a smart grid, $7.5 billion for charging stations and $3.5 billion to help weatherize the homes of low-income homeowners, they would have been ecstatic. These are the kind of big-bucks investments they’d been pleading for years without much success and now, defying the odds, a bipartisan group of senators working with

  • Hannah Berner on If She'd Return to Summer House : Not 'Worth Putting My Relationship on the Line'

    The reality star got engaged to Irish comedian Des Bishop on Valentine's Day

  • Colonial Pipeline could face enormous daily fine after massive NC fuel leak, feds say

    A settlement with a federal agency also shows Colonial Pipeline Co. had several other major leaks over the years.

  • Jackson County judge advising on new jail will retire, join company building facility

    At least one county official says the move might raise questions about the objectivity of the planning process for the largest construction project since the Truman Sports Complex renovations.

  • Sylvia Plath's love letters to be auctioned

    Sylvia Plath’s love letters to Ted Hughes are going up for auctionLocation: London, EnglandThe sale comprises of 55 lotsincluding a trove of letters to her husband and fellow poetalong with their wedding rings, family recipes, and photo albums(SOUNDBITE) (English) SOTHEBY'S ENGLISH LITERATURE AND HISTORICAL MANUSCRIPTS SPECIALIST, DR GABRIEL HEATON, SAYING: "So we're very privileged to be offering a collection of material from Sylvia Plath, coming from her daughter, Frieda Hughes, including the wonderful love letters written by her to her husband and also things like their wedding rings, beautiful very poignant personal items, as well as a photography album which records their lives together from the late 50s to the early 60s and letters to their, to her in-laws, Ted Hughes' parents as well as more unusual personal items like recipe cards and even a rolling pin.""Obviously we have published estimates for the various items so the photograph album is estimated at between £30-50,000 for example, but these are such unique items that it is very hard to predict how the bidding will go and we think that there will be very strong interest and we'll be very interested to see what the result is."

  • Mitch McConnell Sacked Online for Opposing Payment of College Athletes

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t a fan of the NCAA’s move to lessen restrictions on college athletes getting paid, and he faced major blowback for it this week. “If they’re really good, they get rich. If they’re not really good, they get a free education, so I’m having a hard time grasping what’s wrong with the current system,” he said Thursday in response to the NCAA announcement that college players can earn money from their names, likenesses and images. McConnell’s statement went

  • Julia Stiles Spoke So Warmly of Working With Heath Ledger, and We're *Very* Emotional

    She describes Ledger as "so gracious."

  • Naomi Osaka says Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama were among those to offer support after French Open decision

    Both Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama have been open about their experiences with depression in the past.

  • HBO Boxing's Larry Merchant looks to knock out a Santa Monica home sale

    Legendary boxing analyst Larry Merchant is asking $5.7 million for his boxy home of 24 years in the North of Montana neighborhood of Santa Monica.

  • McCarthy expected to appoint Republicans to Jan. 6 select committee

    After playing coy on the subject, GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is planning to appoint Republicans to the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Republican sources familiar with his plans tell ABC News. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last week that Democrats would move forward with creating the select committee after Senate Republicans blocked a proposal for an independent, bipartisan commission.

  • Tom Brady jokes about throwing Stanley Cup after Lightning win title

    Tom Brady made sure to congratulate the Tampa Bay Lightning in his own way, referencing his toss of the Lombardi Trophy earlier this year.

  • From Simu Liu to Network TV, How Diversity Talk Can Shift From Cancellation to Cooperation

    “Kim’s Convenience” star Simu Liu asks himself “every day” whether he should’ve spoken out last month on social media about his experience on the set of the hit CBC series, when he noted in a Facebook post the “overwhelmingly white” producers and lack of Korean voices in the writers’ room after creator Ins Choi departed. […]

  • Sony Pulls Ad Featuring Upside-Down PS5

    Sony posted an ad on Twitter this morning showing a dad capping off his day by playing some God of War. Typical fare, as far as these things go, except that the video also featured an upside-down PlayStation 5. Gasp! After fans pointed this out, the tweet got deleted with no explanation for its removal. But c’mon.

  • Wes Anderson Won’t Hold Cannes Press Conference For ‘French Dispatch’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Wes Anderson won’t be taking any questions in Cannes because “The French Dispatch” isn’t getting a press conference. Variety has confirmed with festival sources that the movie’s creative team won’t be made available to the press. The film has been missing from the press screening and conference schedule since Cannes kicked off earlier this week, […]

  • Biden lost faith in the U.S. mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's frustrations with Afghanistan boiled over more than a decade ago, and they never again eased. On a trip to Kabul in January 2009, shortly before he was sworn in as vice president, Biden warned Afghanistan's then-President Hamid Karzai at a dinner that he could lose Washington's support unless he started governing for all Afghans, hinting at corruption allegations targeting Karzai's brother. Karzai shot back that the United States was indifferent to the deaths of Afghan civilians.

  • Harris jabs GOP voting laws, saying they make it 'harder for Americans to vote'

    Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $25 million expansion of the Democratic National Committee’s campaign to expand voting rights, urging a full-court press by her party to challenge tighter voting laws passed by Republican legislatures across the country.

  • 19-year-old accused in 2020 death of young Fort Worth rapper arrested on murder charge

    A caller reported a 17-year-old was lying in the yard of a Fort Worth home with a gunshot wound to his head.

  • 2021 is already the deadliest year on record for Florida manatees. Why are they dying?

    More manatees have died in 2021 than any other year in Florida state history and biologists are pointing to starvation as a cause.

  • Holding Tokyo Olympics in pandemic shreds consensus in Japan

    Japan is famous for running on consensus. On one side, the Japanese public face concerns about the coronavirus at a time when only 16% are fully vaccinated. On the other side are politicians who hope to save face by holding the Games and the International Olympic Committee with billions of dollars on the line.

  • Great Outfits in Fashion History: Taylor Momsen in a Dramatic Red Gown

    This is the stuff of Little J's dreams.