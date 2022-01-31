Swastikas painted on at least 1 of 2 vandalized West Rogers Park synagogues; Jewish businesses also damaged during weekend

Multiple Jewish businesses and synagogues were vandalized in the West Rogers Park neighborhood during the weekend, according to Chicago police and reports from the Concerned Citizens League.

A man spray-painted a synagogue and a cargo container near the 2900 block of West Devon Avenue Sunday around 4:40 p.m., officials said. The graffiti appeared to be yellow swastikas, according to a post on Facebook by the Concerned Citizens League, a Jewish nonprofit.

The vandal also reportedly yelled at a man before running south, according to the police report. Investigators initially said the victim had been physically harmed but later updated the report to say he was “verbally assaulted.”

One person of interest is being questioned in connection with the vandalism, authorities said.

Officers also responded to a report of shattered windows at a synagogue in the 3600 block of West Devon Avenue Sunday morning, officials said. A man kicked out the side window of the Pulaski Park neighborhood synagogue, a witness reportedly told officers.

No arrests had been made in connection with the destruction of property, police said, and detectives are investigating both incidents.

There were additional cases of vandalism reported at Jewish businesses in the West Rogers Park neighborhood Saturday, according to the Concerned Citizens League. Kol Tuv Kosher Foods and Tel Aviv Bakery, both on 2900 block of West Devon Avenue, each had windows broken out, the Concerned Citizens League posted on social media.

Police confirmed vandalism reports were filed by the businesses, though the damage was confined to the outside of the stores.

In a statement, Ald. Debra Silverstein, 50th, said she was “very upset” about the vandalism.

“These incidents are particularly upsetting as they come mere days after Holocaust Remembrance Day,” Silverstein said, “and in light of a worrying increase in antisemitism across the nation.”

