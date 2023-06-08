Swastikas painted, suspicious house fire under investigation in Manchester; one arrested

MANCHESTER - One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway into a suspected bias incident involving swastikas painted on houses and a suspicious house fire that took place in the township on Tuesday, state Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Police did not release the suspect’s name, or provide further details about the incidents, except to say that the incident took place in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester.

More Local News: Is the air quality a risk to my health? Here's what you need to know and what you can do

“Random acts of hate designed to instill fear and to violate New Jerseyans’ sense of security and belonging, solely based on who they are and what they believe in, will be dealt with swiftly and harshly by law enforcement,” Platkin and Billhimer said in a news release. ”Those who feel entitled to trample on their neighbors’ rights to live in peace and exercise their constitutional freedoms will not find a safe haven in New Jersey.”

Billhimer told the Asbury Park Press on Wednesday: "We are currently investigating with Manchester (Police Department). I can confirm that is an arson and bias intimidation investigation. There is no danger to the public at this time."

The Arson Squad, and Major Crime and Bias Crime units of the Prosecutor's Office were all involved in the investigation.

More: ‘Homes, lives were at risk’: Firefighters battle Jackson wildfire, some houses threatened

The incidents, which resulted in several instances of vandalism and property damage around Manchester, had also triggered a response from investigators with the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, according to the state Office of the Attorney General.

This is a developing story. Check back with APP.com for more details.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Manchester bias incidents under investigation; one suspect arrested