Swastikas spray painted in Boise, adding to string of antisemitic incidents in one year

Swastikas were spray painted in northwest Boise over the weekend, the Boise Police Department reported, adding to a string of antisemitic incidents the city has faced in the past year.

The swastikas were painted in a bike lane on West Sloane and North Roe streets, according to a Tuesday Instagram post from Boise police. Officers began an investigation Saturday and notified the Ada County Highway District, which is responsible for cleaning up the spray paint. Officers used paint to obscure the symbols after they coordinated with the highway district, the Boise police post said.

Boise has had at least five antisemitic incidents in the past nine months.

“We appreciate the community reaching out to us about these hateful acts of vandalism and we take these matters very seriously, not just for the crime but for the fear it creates,” Boise police said in the Instagram post. “The Boise Police Department is committed to making this a safe city and a city for everyone.”

In a four-month period, between November and February, antisemitic graffiti was reported three times, including near the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. In December, fliers were distributed in Boise’s North End with antisemitic conspiracy theories.

The department said they are following up on tips, and the investigation is ongoing.