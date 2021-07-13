SWAT, armored vehicles called to Spokane bird shop; boss charged with threatening employees

Greg Mason, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·1 min read

Jul. 12—A manager of a bird supply store in Spokane was charged Monday with making death threats against at least one of his employees, prompting a police response that included SWAT personnel and two Spokane Police Department Bearcat armored vehicles.

Mark J. Settle, 61, was charged with harassment (felony threats to kill), according to the police department. Settle was arrested after police were called around 2:35 p.m. to Sparky's Bird Store on the 200 block of East Wellesley Avenue.

Police said the 911 call was from a worker who stated their boss was making death threats against an employee.

The business was surrounded by officers and evacuated of employees and customers, according to the police department. Responders included two Spokane Police bearcat vehicles, hostage negotiators, SWAT personnel and behavioral health units, police said.

Police said Settle exited the building as officers were attempting to contact him. He was taken into custody without incident.

Roads in the area have since been reopened. Police said bus routes that were rerouted are back on regular schedule.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea reports new coronavirus cases top 1,000 for 7th straight day

    South Korea reported 1,150 new coronavirus cases for Monday, the day it implemented the toughest curbs it can apply on residents and business activity in Seoul as the country battles its worst-ever outbreak, spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant. Data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Tuesday showed the daily tally topped 1,000 for a seventh consecutive day, though it was below last week's peak at 1,378. The new cases brought South Korea's total tally to 170,296, with 2,048 deaths, KDCA data showed.

  • Senators seek Medicaid-like plan to cover holdout states

    Three Democratic U.S. senators from states that have refused to expand Medicaid want the federal government to set up a mirror plan to provide health insurance coverage to people in those states. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin are introducing the bill Monday, they told The Associated Press. Congressional Democrats are pushing for a coverage expansion in upcoming legislation.

  • Curfews return in Spain as infections soar in young people

    Spanish regions are bringing back curfews as well as restrictions on socializing and nightlife to contain a sharp rise in coronavirus infections as the fast-spreading delta variant races through the country's unvaccinated young people. Catalonia and Valencia, two Mediterranean coast regions with major virus outbreaks, are limiting social gatherings to 10 people and restoring late night restrictions on all activities, while the northern region of Asturias on Monday banned indoor bar and restaurants operations. Fuelled by parties to mark the end of the school year and the beginning of summer, Spain's two-week COVID-19 caseload is now over three times higher among people under 30 than the average.

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release

    Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot over the weekend after reportedly being ambushed by multiple gunmen following his release […] The post Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • Marine sentenced in 2017 killing of Green Beret in Africa

    Army Green Beret Logan Melgar was killed in the African country of Mali in what has been described as a hazing gone wrong.

  • Seattle woman says flight attendant 'humiliated' her over dirty diaper, said she was on no-fly list

    The flight attendant called Farah Naz Khan hours after the flight landed Friday, she said. "I'm legitimately worried about this person," Khan said.

  • Lincoln County Missouri prosecutor will seek the death penalty against Pam Hupp in Betsy Faria murder

    Pam Hupp was the last person known to have seen Betsy Faria alive before she was stabbed to death in her Troy, Missouri home just after Christmas, 2011.

  • How a 19-Year-Old Got Charged with a Hate Crime for Teasing a Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyLauren Gibson was in a caravan of friends heading from their camping spot in Panguitch, Utah, back to California last week when one of the cars was pulled over for speeding. The stop took place near a gas station in the small town of less than 2,000 people.Before the day was over, the 19-year-old was on her way to facing hate-crime charges in what critics describe as one of the more absurd examples yet of aggrieved cops unduly likening themselv

  • FBI Denies Connection Of Massive Weapons Haul To Potential Attack On Major League Baseball All-Star Game

    UPDATE: Denver’s FBI office said late on Sunday it does not believe the four people arrested with massive weaponry and body armor were planning an attack on Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, set for Tuesday near the site of the arrests. The FBI Denver tweeted that they are not aware of any threat to the […]

  • 3 men arrested in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Utah

    Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Utah home, authorities said. The girl died at Heber Valley Hospital on Friday night, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher O’Connell, 34, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of manslaughter and is facing other drugs and weapons charges.

  • Take a look inside this underground crypto mining farm in Ukraine with its 3,800 PlayStations and 5,000 computers

    Police said that the illegal operation, the largest seen in Ukraine, was stealing as much as $259,300 worth of electricity from the grid every month.

  • Chicago Expressway Shooting: Person critically wounded on I-55, Illinois State Police says

    ISP investigate shooting on Stevenson Expressway.

  • Police: Man with guns sought balcony near MLB All-Star Game

    A man described by authorities as the leader of a group of four people arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near events planned for the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game asked to extend his stay and requested another room with a balcony, according to arrest documents released Monday. The request by Ricardo Rodriquez coupled with the discovery of weapons and tactical gear on Friday concerned police because of the "propensity for mass casualty incidents in scenarios such as the above where many people are gathered together in a small area for a single event,” one of the documents said. Police declined to comment on the investigation Monday beyond providing the arrest documents.