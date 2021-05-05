SWAT arrest two in Watford City domestic disturbance incident

May 5—The Watford City Police Department, McKenzie County Sheriff's Office and North Dakota Highway Patrol arrested a man and a woman Monday evening in Watford City in charges stemming from a domestic disturbance.

Bryce Alan Miller, 32, was arrested and charged with terrorizing and obstruction of a government function and Rachael Christine Stack, 28, was arrested and charged with obstruction of a government function and violation of bond conditions, according to a Watford City Police Department press release.

Authorities received a call for domestic disturbance at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, May 3, on the 500 block of Creekside Street in Watford City. Miller allegedly threatened another individual prior to law enforcement arrival.

When officers arrived at the scene, Miller and Stack were observed through a nearby window inside of a residence but refused contact with law enforcement. Law enforcement evacuated nearby local residents and requested the assistance from the Williams County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team due to the threat of others in the area, the press release stated.

"The SWAT team then made contact with both Miller and Stack after they made entry into the apartment," according to the press release.

Stack was previously arrested on May 2, 2021, at the same location for another incident that had occurred. Miller is currently being held at the McKenzie County Correctional Facility and awaits pending charges from the McKenzie County State's Attorney's Office.

"The Watford City Police Department would like to thank the McKenzie County Sheriff's Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Williams County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and the McKenzie County Ambulance for their assistance with this situation," the press release concluded.