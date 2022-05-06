SWAT arrests man in Sioux Falls after three-hour standoff

The Sioux Falls Police's SWAT unit took a man into custody after a three-hour long standoff on Thursday.

The incident was called in by the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office after the fugitive task force tried to serve a warrant to Andre Alijah Twohawk, 18, from Sioux Falls, around 9:30 a.m. at the 900 block of N. Cliff Avenue, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

Twohawk refused to come out along with two women in the apartment with him when members of the fugitive task force tried to serve the warrant.

SWAT was activated around 11:30 a.m. Thursday and the standoff ending with the arrest of Twohawk and one of the women who also refused to surrender around 2:30 p.m.

Tear gas was deployed into Twohawk's apartment unit. He was arrested along with a 23-year-old and 18-year-old, both women, Clemens said.

No injuries were reported.

Twohawk was booked into jail on a warrant for aggravated assault along with new charges for drugs found in the apartment after a search warrant was issued, Clemens said.

The two women in the apartment with him were also charged in connection with the drugs, Clemens said.

Twohawk was arrested on a $50,000 warrant.

Why was the suspect wanted?

Clemens said the incident Twohawk was wanted for started off as a burglary and a stolen car report on April 25.

Twohawk allegedly used a garage key from an unlocked car to gain access to a home at the 1100 block of S. Discovery Avenue, Clemens said.

He stole a Kia Sorento from the residence. The homeowners said it was taken around 5 a.m, Clemens said.

Later that day the same Kia was involved in a shooting. Twohawk, driving the stolen Kia, allegedly followed a vehicle that he cut off near E. Bennett Street and Wayland Avenue. When both vehicles stopped, he shot at a 25-year-old man three times, Clemens said.

No injuries were reported from that incident but detectives were able to identify the vehicle Twohawk was driving as being the one reported stolen earlier that day

They then identified him as the suspect and issued an arrest warrant, Clemens said.

