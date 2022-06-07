SWAT blocks off Arlington apartments after shots fired; man dead of self-inflicted wound

A man was found dead after he fired a gun inside an apartment complex in southwest Arlington on Monday evening, a police spokesperson said.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m., when police were dispatched to the Park at Ashford Apartments, in the 3500 block of Saltillo Lane. A 911 caller said that a bullet had flown into their home.

Police closed Fielder Road for over two hours, and a SWAT team was called to the scene, residents said.

After further investigation, officers said the shot that the caller reported came from a neighboring apartment.

“Efforts to contact the occupant of the suspect apartment were unsuccessful and after an extended period of attempted contact, a warrant was obtained to enter the suspect apartment,” police said in an email. “Upon entry into the suspect apartment a deceased male was found inside who is believed, at this time, to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Investigators believe the gunshot that entered the neighbor’s apartment “was done recklessly, and likely not intentionally, by the deceased person.”

No one else at the scene was injured.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a crisis or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org