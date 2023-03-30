SWAT called to Allentown neighborhood overnight

SWAT was called to an Allentown home overnight.

Just before midnight, SWAT responded to a home in the 600 block of Eureka Street for a barricaded male in crisis, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Officials believed he may have access to a firearm.

The male voluntarily surrendered. He was taken into custody and will be provided with resources, according to officials.

