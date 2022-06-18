SWAT called for barricaded woman in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood

SWAT responded to a barricaded woman in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood overnight.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers and SWAT reported to a home in the 90 block of Sylvania Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday.

Police said the female was involved in a custody dispute and was barricaded.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Police also said the child was safely located at another location outside the house later on.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

The woman surrendered herself peacefully and was taken into custody just after 12:15 a.m., according to police.

No one was injured.

TRENDING NOW:

3-month-old baby dies after being left inside car for hours, Allegheny County police say Police: Suspect kills elderly neighbor then himself during SWAT situation in Kennedy Township 2 teens killed after allegedly breaking into home, police say VIDEO:Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Pittsburgh on Friday DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW



