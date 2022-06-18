SWAT called for barricaded woman in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood

Taylor Spirito
·1 min read

SWAT responded to a barricaded woman in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood overnight.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers and SWAT reported to a home in the 90 block of Sylvania Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday.

Police said the female was involved in a custody dispute and was barricaded.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Police also said the child was safely located at another location outside the house later on.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

The woman surrendered herself peacefully and was taken into custody just after 12:15 a.m., according to police.

No one was injured.

TRENDING NOW:

3-month-old baby dies after being left inside car for hours, Allegheny County police say Police: Suspect kills elderly neighbor then himself during SWAT situation in Kennedy Township 2 teens killed after allegedly breaking into home, police say VIDEO:Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Pittsburgh on Friday DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wet weather forcing South Dakota farmers to delay or cut back on planting of crops

    Farmers who suffer crop or revenue losses will have to lean on crop insurance and federal relief funding to make it through the 2022 planting season.

  • How Swatting Landed 'Web Of Make Believe's Tyler Barriss In Prison For 20 Years

    Netflix's 'Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies, and The Internet,' left viewers with many questions about Tyler Barriss. Read on for everything you need to know.

  • Southwest Iowa sheriff's deputy dies in crash with combine

    A Fremont County Sheriff's deputy died when his SUV struck a combine Tuesday afternoon.

  • Bayer wins fourth Roundup weedkiller case in U.S

    A U.S. jury found Bayer's Roundup weedkiller did not cause an Oregon man's cancer, the German agriculture and pharmaceuticals company said on Saturday, handing the firm its fourth consecutive trial victory over such claims. The verdict, reached on Friday by the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Oregon, is "consistent with the assessments of expert regulators worldwide as well as the overwhelming evidence from four decades of scientific studies concluding that Roundup can be used safely and is not carcinogenic", Bayer said. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Bayer brands such as Roundup and RangerPro.

  • 21 SC counties seeing the biggest spikes in COVID-19 levels right now. Do you live in one?

    The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says COVID transmissions are continuing to rise in certain counties.

  • Michigan Man Convicted Of Violent Triple Homicide Confronts Victims' Family At Sentencing

    A Michigan man convicted of killing three people — including a 6-year-old child — had an outburst in court during his sentencing, prompting his victims’ loved ones to leave the courtroom. Nicholas Bahri, 39, was found guilty in April for the brutal 2020 triple homicide of a man, his fiancée and his son, according to Fox Detroit affiliate WJBK. Tukoyo Moore, 32, was found shot to death in a burning car in Detroit, while his son, Tai’Raz Moore, 6, and Moore’s fiancée, Isis Rimson, 28, were found s

  • Drunk driver who maimed South Dade principal freed from prison. She’s in trouble again

    Seven years ago, a drunk driver named Marilyn Aguilera drove onto a crowded West Miami-Dade baseball field, plowing into a popular high school principal. The crash cost him his legs. Aguilera pleaded guilty and went to prison for five years.

  • Multiple police agencies respond to large Webster crime scene

    Multiple police agencies responded to a shopping plaza in Webster, Massachusetts, Friday morning. Investigators have released few details about what brought them to the East Main Street Plaza, but businesses in the area, including Planet Fitness, are closed. WCVB's Matt Reed is en route to the scene and this page will be updated as new information is available.

  • Video Shows Black Teen With Hands Up When Shot by Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutAn unarmed 13-year-old Black boy had his hands raised in the air when he was gunned down by a Chicago Police Department officer in May, new surveillance video obtained by The Daily Beast shows.In the video, the teen—known only by his initials A.G.—ran off the sidewalk and into the light of a gas station parking lot with his hands raised in the air before turning around to his right.It is then that the boy is shot by an officer and collapses to the cem

  • 5 members of family killed in Colorado crash were returning from birthday party

    Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, and Godines’ parents, Emiliano and Christina, were killed Monday when they were struck in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 25. They had traveled from Wyoming to celebrate Aaron Godines’ birthday.

  • 71-Year-Old ‘Occasional’ Churchgoer Opens Fire at Alabama Potluck Dinner, Killing Three

    WVTM/TwitterA 71-year-old Alabama man attending a church potluck dinner for elderly parishioners on Thursday evening suddenly pulled out a handgun and started firing, killing three people until a churchgoer heroically subdued him, police said Friday.The gunman, who has not been publicly identified, was an “occasional attendee” at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburban community on the outskirts of Birmingham that is rated one of the safest in Alabama.“The suspect has previo

  • Couple arrested after police find drugs, guns, ammo in north Phoenix

    Phoenix Police say after pulling over Matthew Hathaway and Rebecca Freyer near Interstate 17 and Bell Road, they served a search warrant and found large quantities of drugs, guns, and ammunition.

  • Tiger King 's Joe Exotic Ends Engagement After His Fiancé 'Moved On' Following His Prison Release

    "He has nothing to say [that's] bad about John Graham and wishes him well as he gets his life back," an attorney for Joe Exotic says in a statement to PEOPLE

  • Man accused of physically, verbally abusing Asian American family in Los Angeles drive-thru

    Cell phone video showed the man mocking the family and a physical altercation; he allegedly also struck their car unprovoked, threatened to kill them and tried to open a car door. He failed to appear in court on Friday.

  • Bannon Asks That Jan. 6 Evidence Be Banned From Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Longtime Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon asked a federal judge to exclude all evidence relating to the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol from his criminal contempt trial.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Lit

  • Ex-Salem gym teacher facing indecent assault charges in alleged incidents involving 10 students

    A former gym teacher at a school in Salem has been indicted on charges in connection with the alleged indecent assaults of ten female students.

  • Man shot in pickup during attempted robbery in Parkland overpowered gunman, deputies say

    Pierce County deputies said the 40-year-old gunshot victim was holding one of his attackers on the ground when they arrived.

  • Arrest warrant issued for man who attacked Filipino family at North Hollywood fast food drive-thru

    An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who threatened and physically attacked a Filipino family at a fast food drive-thru in North Hollywood, California. Nicholas Weber, 31, was ordered to appear in court on June 8 after he made racist remarks and physically attacked Gabriel Roque and his family at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Victory Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on May 13. Weber was reportedly taken to the hospital after the incident and was released by the police on the same night of the incident.

  • Hate crime charges filed against 2 in Black man's beating

    Two white Florida men have been charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly beating a Black man in a store parking lot while yelling racial slurs. Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, were indicted by a grand jury, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Friday. The pair had already been charged with assault and battery under state law for the November attack of the Black man in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in Citrus County, which is north of the Tampa area.

  • Judge orders GOP candidate Ryan Kelley to surrender his guns, over his objections

    Surrendering firearms has been a standard condition of release for defendants charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.