SWAT called to Braddock overnight

SWAT was called to a situation in Braddock overnight.

This happened around 12:10 a.m. along Camp Street.

A 911 dispatcher would only confirm police activity in the area.

A Channel 11 photographer captured images of police and SWAT vehicles and officers taping off an area. The scene cleared by 2 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

TRENDING NOW:

2 people killed in crash in Plumcreek Township One of Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted fugitives captured, sheriff’s office says FBI investigating woman’s ‘suspicious death’ on Carnival cruise ship VIDEO: Man, dogs dead in North Fayette mobile home fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts