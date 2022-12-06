SWAT called to deadly Pittsburgh shooting

SWAT was called to Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood after a male was found shot to death early this morning. So far, no suspects are in custody.

Pittsburgh police responded to the area of 200 Rhine Place for a report of someone being shot around 12:30 a.m. They located a male with several gunshot wounds in the area of Rhine and Buente streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SWAT responded to search all nearby buildings.

The incident is still under investigation.

No other information was provided.

