SWAT called to Fort Worth domestic disturbance after man points gun at woman: police

Fort Worth SWAT officers responded Tuesday afternoon to calls that a man with a protective order against him went to a woman’s house and pointed a gun at her, according to police.

Police said they were called to the 9500 block of Jeremiah Drive in west Fort Worth around 4 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, the man fled and was believed to be barricaded at his mother’s home.

Because he was armed and barricaded, officers called for SWAT support, according to police. When they entered the home, they found the man wasn’t there.

Police said they received a search warrant and were able to find the gun and some ammunition in the home but the man was gone.

Police said they have not made any arrests, and there were no injuries or shots fired.