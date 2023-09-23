SWAT called to Hazelwood after robbery, police say

SWAT units have been called to an incident in Hazelwood.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 5600 block of 2nd Avenue at around 5:28 p.m.

HAPPENING NOW: SWAT units & Pittsburgh police are along Second Ave. in Hazelwood. Police say 2 possibly armed people have barricaded themselves after a robbery. Working to find out more: ⁦@WPXI⁩https://t.co/2fuMJZSHNC pic.twitter.com/8JCkOHTq99 — Antoinette DelBel (@AnnieDelBel) September 23, 2023

Pittsburgh Police say two people have barricaded themselves after a street robbery.

They are believed to be armed.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew on the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

