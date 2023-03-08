Man in custody after SWAT responds to incident in Bedford Dwellings

SWAT crews responded to an incident in Bedford Dwellings on Wednesday.

Crews were called to the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Chauncey Drive at 1:59 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert.

Pittsburgh police said the incident began with two people shooting at each other, and officers saw a man run into a nearby building.

SWAT was called to check the building. Officers learned that an apartment in the building was locked.

Crews entered the locked apartment and found the suspect in the shooting.

He was taken into custody.

Police said the man taken into custody already had a warrant out for his arrest. He is facing several charges.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story, and Channel 11 is working to learn more. Check back for updates on WPXI.com and on Channel 11 News.

