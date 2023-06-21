SWAT called, investigation underway at Dayton home; public asked to avoid area
SWAT are on the scene of a police investigation in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4:15 p.m. Dayton police posted on social media that there is police activity in the area of Catalpa Drive and West Fairview Avenue and the public is asked to avoid the area.
>> Man arrested in connection to deadly Dayton shooting released from jail
Our News Center 7 crew on the scene reported seeing SWAT vehicles as well as caution tape surrounding a home in the area.
We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.
There is police activity in the area of Catalpa and West Fairview. Please avoid the area.
— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) June 21, 2023