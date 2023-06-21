SWAT called, investigation underway at Dayton home; public asked to avoid area

SWAT are on the scene of a police investigation in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m. Dayton police posted on social media that there is police activity in the area of Catalpa Drive and West Fairview Avenue and the public is asked to avoid the area.

>> Man arrested in connection to deadly Dayton shooting released from jail

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene reported seeing SWAT vehicles as well as caution tape surrounding a home in the area.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.