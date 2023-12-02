SWAT called after man allegedly locks woman in home, refuses to let her leave

UPDATE:

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene reported SWAT vehicles on scene of a stand off in Harrison Township Friday.

We will continue to follow this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

A large law enforcement presence was called to a Harrison Township home Friday after a man allegedly refused to let a woman leave a home.

Just before 3 p.m., Dayton police were called to the first block of Walbrook Avenue for reports of a man outside with a shotgun, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Dispatch notes indicate the man ran inside a home and would not let a woman inside leave the home.

It is not clear if the home he ran into belonged to him or if the woman is known to him.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.







