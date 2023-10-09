SWAT called after man breaks into home in Mount Oliver, assaults woman inside

SWAT units were called to Mount Oliver after a home invasion.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to Jordan Street at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said a man broke into a house and assaulted the woman who lived inside. She received injuries on her face but investigators say she will be okay.

When emergency crews arrived the woman was unsure if the burglar was still in the house, prompting the response from SWAT.

Police secured a perimeter around the house while medics treated the woman for her injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

