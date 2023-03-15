UPDATE: Man in custody after hours-long standoff at Dayton Airbnb

A man is in custody after an hours-long standoff ends peacefully at a Dayton Airbnb early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:30 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of South Hedges and East Third Street after a mother called in and said they were concerned after their son bought a gun, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Close to an hour later, Dayton Police Department posted on their social media that there was “police activity” in that area and that people should avoid it.

Major Chris Malson, Incident Commander for the Dayton Police Department, told News Center 7 that SWAT was called to the Airbnb around 7:00 p.m.

Around 2:30 a.m. the officers were able to convince the man to exit the building peacefully. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody, according to Major Malson.

During the incident, there was only one other person inside the Airbnb.

We are following the developing story and will update you as new information becomes available.



