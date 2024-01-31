SWAT called after reports of man with rifle near Oakland hospital and university

A SWAT team was called to Oakland overnight after a report of a man with rifle.

This happened just before midnight on Halket Street, near UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital and Carlow University.

According to Pittsburgh police, they received several 911 calls reporting a man dressed all in black with a rifle on the second floor of a parking garage.

Officers searched that garage, going floor by floor, as well as the SkyVue Apartments.

Police said they did not find anything and deemed the area safe.

We’re following the developments in this story from the Breaking News Desk on Channel 11 Morning News.

