SWAT called to residence where rap video being shot; 4 in custody

SWAT was called to a residence on the South Side where a rap video was being filmed after police recognized a warrant suspect.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers noticed a warrant suspect on a deck around 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Carey Way. The male allegedly ran into the residence and refused to come out. A party was going on inside the short-term rental, and a they were filming a rap video, according to public safety.

Officers believed there were also other warrant suspects inside, as well as multiple guns. After SWAT was called, seven females exited the residence. They were evaluated by medics, identified and released.

Four males were taken into custody for warrants, according to public safety.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and firearms were recovered.

UPDATE:



All of the occupants inside the house have surrendered.



Four people were transported to headquarters for questioning.



Police will execute a search warrant inside the residence where it’s believed there are multiple weapons. The investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/7Gfi3ENZLZ — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 23, 2023

No other details, including the identities of those arrested, have been provided.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 males in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood 1 person dead after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, 1 person in custody Pittsburgh sheds 20 bank branches within 10 days in January VIDEO: Tax season begins, the changes to know about DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts