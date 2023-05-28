SWAT called to scene in Dayton; public asked to avoid area
A large police response has been reported in Dayton Sunday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m. Dayton Police Department posted on their social media that there is police activity in the 200 block of Alaska Street.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
Our News Center 7 crew on the scene reported seeing SWAT officers on the scene and crime scene tape.
We have a News Center 7 crew on the way to the scene and are working to learn more.