SWAT called to scene in Vandergrift involving wanted homicide suspect

SWAT units were called to a scene in Vandergrift that involves a homicide suspect who is wanted in Allegheny County.

According to Westmoreland County 911, just before 5 p.m., Vandergrift police began chasing the suspect on foot on Grant Avenue.

Check back for updates on air and online as we learn more.

As many as seven streets are currently blocked off by police as units attempt to make an arrest.

SWAT is in the area of 13th Street and Columbia Avenue.

The suspect has not been identified.

