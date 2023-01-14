SWAT standoff in Springfield has ended

Police and SWAT were on scene of a reported standoff in Springfield Friday afternoon.

News Center 7 first learned around 4:45 p.m. that some Springfield officers had a home in the area of W. Columbia Street and N. Western Avenue surrounded.

Photos from the scene showed at least three police vehicles outside of the house.

Springfield Police dispatchers confirmed there was a “SWAT situation” going on in the area and has ended but were unable to release any additional information.

We will provide updates as we learn more.



