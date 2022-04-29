SWAT called to standoff in Xenia Thursday; 1 taken to hospital

One man was put in custody, then taken to the hospital after SWAT was called to North Miami Avenue in Xenia Thursday night.

Crews responded to the 400 block of N. Miami Ave. on the reporter of an emotionally disturbed person, according to a press release from the Xenia Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to a woman who said her roommate was having a mental health episode and was destroying property in the home.

>>VIDEO: Man arrested after running from officers twice, 2+ hour standoff; drugs possibly involved

The suspect reportedly was making homicidal and suicidal threats.

After barricading himself in a bedroom and refusing to come out, the situation evolved into a stand-off.

The Green county Regional SWAT Team was active, and a search warrant was obtained.

After unsuccessful negotiations, the suspect was taken into custody by SWAT and transported to a local hospital.

The suspect was charged with domestic violence by threats and aggravated menacing.