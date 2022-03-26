SWAT commander takes us inside tense moments as gunman held bus at bay along I-85

AccuWeather

The first three months of 2022 have not been what the doctor ordered when it comes to easing drought concerns in California, particularly following a very wet December that resulted in a surplus amount of rain and snow in the Golden State. With spring underway and the end of the rainy season in sight, AccuWeather forecasters say there is some good news on the way following the recent stretch of record-breaking warmth and dry weather. "A storm tracking eastward across the Pacific Ocean will likel