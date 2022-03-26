SWAT commander takes us inside tense moments as gunman held bus at bay along I-85
SWAT commander takes us inside tense moments as gunman held bus at bay along I-85
SWAT commander takes us inside tense moments as gunman held bus at bay along I-85
The arrest of 61-year-old Rayna Hoffman-Ramos on March 16 was in connection to the high-profile murder of Devonshire Little Store owner Shu Ming Tang in 1993. The investigation conducted by the San Carlos police based on the gathered leads at the time did not result in any arrests. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation in 2010 after it started running police services for San Carlos.
Scientists have been hunting for a way to stop humans from aging for decades. Some scientists think that we’ll never reverse aging. Others say we’ll have a way to prevent aging in the next 20 years. Such a claim might seem bold, but a new anti-aging supplement shows that we may be closer than you … The post Researchers may have discovered a supplement that can extend human life appeared first on BGR.
After nearly four decades, an ancient secret buried deep in Windows 1.0 has been discovered by an intrepid digital archeologist. It’s a simple Easter egg, but one which was most likely impossible to find back in the day.
BREAKING: There's a massive police response in Everett with multiple scenes.
He was walking on the elementary school’s campus with his dog and 10-year-old niece, Holmes Beach police said.
City leaders had allowed Toese to skip town after allegedly instigating an August melee featuring clubs, paintball guns, bear spray and explosives
Both the younger and older employees of the diner recognized the star, who said he was in town speaking to a convention.
Advocates of defunding police should be thank New York’s finest today, for the gift of the perfect reason why blindly funding cops is a terrible idea. The NYPD has apparently been caught doing a very bad thing with public money, namely tricking people who haven’t been charged with a crime into leaving behind traces of their DNA, then stealing their DNA and keeping it in a secret database. They’re now being sued for it by the Legal Aid Society on behalf of multiple people who allege that’s exactl
"Putin is in the intel business and he totally blew it," retired U.S. Army commander James Marks told CNN.
The first three months of 2022 have not been what the doctor ordered when it comes to easing drought concerns in California, particularly following a very wet December that resulted in a surplus amount of rain and snow in the Golden State. With spring underway and the end of the rainy season in sight, AccuWeather forecasters say there is some good news on the way following the recent stretch of record-breaking warmth and dry weather. "A storm tracking eastward across the Pacific Ocean will likel
'Our aim has been to support the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds,' Scott said of her latest round of donations.
Staff members at a Jacksonville Beach hospital proved they’re all hands on “duck” for their patients.
The man is now banned from flying with Southwest Airlines.
After three years, Ken is finally ready to move in with Mooch, but she wants to do more than just shack up. Her one misgiving: Mooch has yet to meet his family, but she still wants their blessing before she proposes to Ken. Will they say yes? And will he?
Denis Balibouse/ReutersFour people are dead after a group of five reportedly jumped in unison from a seventh-floor apartment balcony around 7 a.m. Thursday in the Swiss resort town of Montreux on the banks of Lake Geneva, Switzerland.Vaud police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz said the group seems to “have visibly thrown themselves into the void from an apartment” landing hard on the pavement below, where they were found by passersby. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. A survivor is said
The man went missing on March 24, the sheriff’s office said.
Blaming the mayor for making you pee your pants is ... not something grown-ups do. Welcome to the People's Convoy.
Police say video recorded Mahmoud Saad dumping all kinds of landscaping debris from his tree removal service in the suburbs.
What was supposed to be a surprise only upset her.
A Florida woman was fired from her job as a bridge tender after authorities deemed her criminally responsible for the February death of a 79-year-old […]