SWAT gear reported stolen from a Marion County Sheriff's employee's personal vehicle

Authorities are asking for any information the public may have about a reported break-in of a Marion County Sheriff's employee's personal vehicle and theft of SWAT gear including a semi-automatic AR-15 style rifle, rifle and pistol magazines with ammunition, a tactical vest and helmet and a portable police radio.

Marion County Sheriff Joe Kast said in a statement that an off-duty employee discovered the break-in and theft in southeast Salem on Wednesday morning.

Sheriff spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Landers told the Statesman Journal he did not have any other details including what the protocol is for how weapons and gear are supposed to be stored when officers are off duty, how the vehicle was broken into and where the vehicle was parked.

Landers said Salem Police are investigating since the incident occurred in Salem, and the sheriff's office will conduct an internal view of law enforcement procedures.

Salem Police spokesperson Angela Hedrick declined to provide specifics on the general location in southeast Salem, where the stolen equipment was in the vehicle, and if the vehicle was parked at the employee's residence.

Among the items Kast said were stolen from the vehicle:

Green tactical vest with helmet

Portable police radio

Gas mask

Black semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle with optic

Rifle and pistol magazines with ammunition

Medic kit

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police Department Tips Line at 503-588-8477 or submit their tip by texting TIPMCSO or 847411 with the tip information.

“It is humbling to share about incidents such as this, however, we are absolutely committed to being transparent with our community and engaging their assistance by soliciting tips that may help us recover the stolen equipment," Kast said in the statement. "We will be conducting an internal review of the incident to determine if there were violations of policy or procedures.”

