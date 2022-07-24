UPDATE: Large investigation continues after earlier shooting report at Clark County mobile home park

UPDATE @ 3:30 p.m.:

Black smoke was visible from the area of an ongoing law enforcement investigation involving SWAT units, according to our crew on the scene.

Firefighters were called to the scene including multiple tanker units. Firefighters and additional medics were already on the scene before the smoke was observed by our crew. It was not known if the source of the fire was the mobile home where the earlier shooting happened and the subsequent investigation continues.

A second deputy was loaded into an ambulance around 2:30 p.m., our News Center 7 crew on the scene observed. The injuries the deputy sustained and their current condition was not immediately known. A first deputy was loaded into an ambulance around 1:30 p.m., but the deputy’s condition was also not known.

UPDATE @ 2:30 p.m.:

Several law enforcement units and SWAT crews remain on scene of a standoff hours after a shooting was reported at a Clark County mobile home park.

The incident was first reported around 11 a.m. Sunday on Ashwood Drive at the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park in Harmony Twp., Clark County. Deputies and medics were called on reports of a shooting and a CareFlight medical helicopter was later called to the scene.

Deputies on the scene and dispatchers have not confirmed to News Center 7 if anyone was hit by gunfire, or if there were any injuries in the initial incident.

Several law enforcement officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol all responded to the scene and have remained since the initial shooting report. Our crews on the scene have also observed SWAT units at the scene as the investigation continues.

Our News Center 7 crew observed a sheriff’s deputy loaded into an ambulance around 1:30 p.m. The extent of the deputy’s injuries were not immediately known.

This is a developing story and we'll continue to update this page as we learn more.




