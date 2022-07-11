SWAT helps nab Tewksbury man accused of violent crimes in Boston

A SWAT team was called in to help arrest a Tewksbury man charged with violent crimes in Boston.

Ron Bell, 22, was arrested on a warrant charging him with assault with intent to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Bell eventually came out of his home on Revere Road after several attempts to de-escalate the situation, Tewksbury Police said.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court.

