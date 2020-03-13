3 dead in Huntersville home. ‘Active threat’ cleared in the neighborhood.

Three people were found dead in a Huntersville neighborhood early Friday, after police cleared an “active threat,” reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

Investigators told the station they were called about an assault with a deadly weapon and “found three people dead inside the home.”

No arrests have been announced and the names of the victims were not released.

SWAT agents in a Huntersville neighborhood neutralized an “active threat” around 6 a.m. Friday, according to a police tweet.

Residents had been told to “shelter in place” during the incident, according to Huntersville police.

“There is no longer an active threat to the community. There is still an on-going investigation,” Huntersville Police tweeted about 8 a.m.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. in the 12000 block of Es Draper Drive in the Vermillion Community, an area where homes sell for in the $350,000 range.

Medic told WBTV they responded to a person with a gunshot wound on the street, near Old Statesville Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. Neighbors were asked to ‘evacuate their homes” during the SWAT situation, the station reported.