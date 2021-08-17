SWAT members arrest Decatur stabbing suspect

Aug. 17—The Decatur Police Department SWAT team was called in to apprehend a man who is accused of stabbing another man on Sunday night, according to a police spokesperson.

Jason O'Neal Stovall, 38, of Decatur, was charged with second-degree assault in the stabbing incident and was booked in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $40,000.

Police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said police responded to a call in the 1400 block of East Moulton Street at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said a woman at the residence said her son, Stovall, had stabbed her husband and barricaded himself in his room.

Police said the suspect would not comply with officer commands and officers obtained a search warrant and arrest warrant for Stovall. SWAT members were notified and were able to gain entry to Stovall's room and arrested Stovall.

The victim drove himself to Decatur Morgan Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries, Cardenas-Martinez said.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.