SWAT negotiating with female in crisis in Crafton Heights, police say

Police and SWAT units are in Crafton Heights for a female in crisis.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, crews are in the 1200 block of Earlham Street.

Allegheny County 911 said the call came in at 7:05 a.m.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

